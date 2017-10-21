Now, Darul Uloom Deoband denounces Muslim women who worship Lord Rama as non-Muslim

By ANI

DEOBAND: The well-known Islamic seminary, Darul Uloom Deoband on Saturday denounced Muslim women as non-Muslims for offering Aarti to Lord Rama. Some Muslim women in Varanasi had worshipped the Hindu God on Diwali.

“If a Muslim worships any god except Allah they don't remain Muslims,” Mohd. Shafiq Khan, Ulema, Darul Uloom told ANI, adding that Islam dismisses such people.

On the occasion of Diwali, Muslim women in Varanasi performed Aarti to Lord Rama, thus angering the Islamic seminary.

On Wednesday, Darul Uloom had also issued a fatwa banning Muslims from posting pictures on social media sites.