ED chargesheets meat baron Moin Qureshi in PMLA case

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate(ED) today filed a charge sheet against controversial meat exporter Moin Qureshi in a city court in connection with a money laundering case.

Special Judge Arun Bhardwaj issued production warrant against Qureshi, who is in judicial custody, for October 25.

Qureshi was arrested on August 25 and sent to ED custody by the trial court the next day for thorough probe in the case against him and others.

The probe agency had claimed that "the witnesses have confirmed in their statements that they have delivered crores of rupees for Qureshi and his associates through his employees and one of the witnesses has stated that nearly Rs 1.75 crore have been exported by the accused from him and his friend in lieu of the help provided to him in a CBI case." It had also alleged that Qureshi was involved in hawala transactions through Delhi hawala operators.