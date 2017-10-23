Home Nation

PM Narendra Modi congratulates Shinzo Abe on re-election

Abe got a resounding victory in the snap polls held yesterday, with his LDF-led coalition winning two-thirds majority in the lower house of Parliament and shares a great relationship with the Modi.

Published: 23rd October 2017 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2017 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today congratulated his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe on his re-election and said he looked forward to further strengthening the relations between the two countries.

Abe got a resounding victory in the snap polls held yesterday, with his LDF-led coalition winning two-thirds majority in the lower house of Parliament.

"Heartiest greetings to my dear friend @AbeShinzo on his big election win. Look forward to further strengthen India- Japan relations with him," Modi tweeted.

Modi and Abe share a great relationship and have met several times over the last three years.

Abe was in India recently for the annual summit meeting with Modi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Narendra Modi Shinzo Abe Japan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Argentina beats Spain 4-3. Here are the best moments from the match..
A family checking the remains of their coconut trees that were entirely levelled by cyclone Gaja at Ambalapattu in Thanjavur, on Wednesday | MK Ashok Kumar
Tamil Nadu CM visits Cyclone Gaja-affected areas
Gallery
1
This Day That Year: Here's what made news on November 30, 1947
As Rajinikanth-starrer '2.0' released today amid much fanfare, many celebrities caught up with the movie in the morning. Let us take a look at what the celebrities had to say about '2.0'.
Sivakarthikeyan to KV Anand: Kollywood give their verdict for Rajinikanth-starrer '2.0'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp