Home Nation

Andamans diary

Google the words ‘punishment transfer Andaman’ and you’ll find numerous reports of officers being transferred here from all over India to take up punishment postings.

Published: 25th October 2017 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2017 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Sanjib Kumar Roy
Express News Service

Punishment postings

Google the words ‘punishment transfer Andaman’ and you’ll find numerous reports of officers being transferred here from all over India to take up punishment postings. As many of the islands are remote and conditions can be difficult, sending someone to the atoll is sure to straighten out the stoutest heart. This was a trick the Indian government inherited from the British rulers. On some of the islands, there are no mobile phone towers or proper ship connectivity.

The Kalapani experience

Transfer to such islands is similar to spending time in jail. In that respect, the Cellular Jail lends itself as a ready metaphor for the entire experience. It’s a metaphor that is rooted in the very origin of the British interest in this atoll in the first place. The British government came to these shores to set up a penal colony to lodge all kinds of notorious convicts and later Indian freedom fighters.

In those days the Andaman and Nicobar Islands were feared by even British officers. They had to be lured here with better pay packages or early promotions. For the Indians who had the misfortune of being stockade here, this was the Kalapani experience, a place from which there was no going back.

The Cellular Jail

Nothing represents the kalapani experience better than the Cellular Jail in Port Blair. It’s the first sight that greets a visitor upon arrival. It’s a rambling three-storeyed structure with three wings - there used to be seven -- radiating from a central tower like the rays of a starfish. It was called the Cellular Jail because it had only cells - 696 of them -and no dormitories, each measuring 13.5 by 7 ft.

The tiny ventilators were placed nearly 10 ft high in order to minimize chatter among the convicts. The piss pots used to be so small that one visit to it was enough to bring it to the brim. And if one felt the urge more than once during night, no jailer would hear the prisoner’s desperate call for 12 hours from sundown to sunrise.

Remnants of a stain

Since Independence, however, the A&N Islands have been gradually rid of the kalapani stigma. New settlements were built, better infrastructure was provided and efficient officers were seconded here ensure fast development. But a little of the taint remains. Sadly the Andamans continues to be a place maintained by the Indian government to punish non-performing Indian officers.

Sanjib Kumar Roy

The author is the correspondent of the New Indian Express in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Email:laurelsforsanjib@gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andaman Kalapani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp