Supreme Court to hear Asaram Bapu’s bail plea today

Asaram Bapu's son Narayan Sai, has also been named in connection with a rape case registered against him by the Gujarat state. 

Asaram Bapu (File|PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The lawyer of self-styled Godman Asaram Bapu will on Friday apply for an interim bail before the Supreme Court, in connection with a rape case registered against his client in Gujarat.

Earlier in August, the apex court had expressed concern over the delay in the hearing of the case and had asked the Gujarat trial court to consider Asaram Bapu's case urgently and finish the trial in a time-bound manner.

The top court had earlier rejected Asaram's bail plea several times.

The Jodhpur Police arrested Asaram on August 3, 2013 and since then, he is in prison.

In October last year, the Supreme Court had sought the Centre's response and five states on a plea seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation ( CBI) probe into the alleged murder of children through black magic and attacks on ten witnesses in Asaram's rape cases.

