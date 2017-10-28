Home Nation

Agra attack: Tourism minister KJ Alphons visits injured Swiss couple in Delhi hospital

Union minister K J Alphons visited an injured Swiss couple, who were allegedly attacked in Agra's Fatehpur Sikri by a group of youths, at Apollo Hospital in New Delhi.

Published: 28th October 2017 05:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2017 06:32 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister of State for Tourism K J Alphons. (File| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union minister K J Alphons visited an injured Swiss couple, who were allegedly attacked in Agra's Fatehpur Sikri by a group of youths, at Apollo Hospital here today, an official statement said.

The minister of state (independent charge) for tourism also had a discussion with the hospital management and doctors regarding their treatment, the statement said.

Both the patients are fast recovering and are very happy about the treatment that they are getting at the hospital, it added.

The couple, Quentin Jeremy Clerc (24) and Marie Droz (24), from Lausanne in Switzerland, who came to India on September 30, was chased and attacked on Sunday with stones and sticks by a group of four youths in the tourist town of Fatehpur Sikri, about 40 km from Agra, according to media accounts of the incident.

They told the media that as they lay on the ground bloodied and bruised, bystanders began taking videos of them on their mobile phones.

