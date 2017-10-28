Home Nation

President Kovind heaps praise on Kerala, and his Keralite tenant

The President's praise for the state comes against the backdrop of an aggressive campaign launched by BJP's top leadership specially its President Amit Shah against the Left rule.

Published: 28th October 2017 02:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2017 02:50 AM   |  A+A-

President Ram Nath Kovind (File photo | PTI)

By IANS

TRIVANDRUM: President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday heaped praise on Kerala for the manner in which the state has developed in all sectors, and on a personal note said that it was a "happy irony" that his tenant in Kanpur was also from Kerala, a "very nice and straight-forward person".

He showered praises on Kerala on Friday night while speaking at a civic reception organised by the Kerala government. This was his second visit to Kerala, after taking over. "Kerala's traditions and your very thinking have been humanistic, people-oriented and democratic. The emphasis on human development and on healthcare and education here has set an example for the rest of the country," said Kovind.

He pointed out that 'God's Own Country' has an uncommon and important identity as a global face of India. "This is true in so many ways. Being a coastal state, Kerala has led Indian engagement with foreign countries and cultures. It has been at the frontier of trade," said Kovind who arrived earlier in the day on a two-day state visit.

And on a personal note about his love for Keralites, Kovind pointed out that he depended on colleagues from Kerala during his career as a lawyer. "The irony - happy irony I should say - is that part of my home in Kanpur is now occupied by a very nice and straight-forward person from Kerala, one George. He has been our tenant for the past 10 years, and he is the best tenant anybody can hope to have," added the President.

He had earlier in the day laid the foundation stone for a two lakh sq feet building of the Kerala government at the upcoming 400 acre Technocity campus in the capital city.

The President's praise for the state comes against the backdrop of an aggressive campaign launched by BJP's top leadership specially its President Amit Shah against the Left rule.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kovind Keralites President Ram Nath Kovind Technocity Knowledge City Trivandrum Technocity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp