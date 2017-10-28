President Kovind heaps praise on Kerala, and his Keralite tenant

By IANS

TRIVANDRUM: President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday heaped praise on Kerala for the manner in which the state has developed in all sectors, and on a personal note said that it was a "happy irony" that his tenant in Kanpur was also from Kerala, a "very nice and straight-forward person".

He showered praises on Kerala on Friday night while speaking at a civic reception organised by the Kerala government. This was his second visit to Kerala, after taking over. "Kerala's traditions and your very thinking have been humanistic, people-oriented and democratic. The emphasis on human development and on healthcare and education here has set an example for the rest of the country," said Kovind.

He pointed out that 'God's Own Country' has an uncommon and important identity as a global face of India. "This is true in so many ways. Being a coastal state, Kerala has led Indian engagement with foreign countries and cultures. It has been at the frontier of trade," said Kovind who arrived earlier in the day on a two-day state visit.

And on a personal note about his love for Keralites, Kovind pointed out that he depended on colleagues from Kerala during his career as a lawyer. "The irony - happy irony I should say - is that part of my home in Kanpur is now occupied by a very nice and straight-forward person from Kerala, one George. He has been our tenant for the past 10 years, and he is the best tenant anybody can hope to have," added the President.

He had earlier in the day laid the foundation stone for a two lakh sq feet building of the Kerala government at the upcoming 400 acre Technocity campus in the capital city.

The President's praise for the state comes against the backdrop of an aggressive campaign launched by BJP's top leadership specially its President Amit Shah against the Left rule.