BJP chief Amit Shah to visit poll-bound Himachal Pradesh tomorrow

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP national president Amit Shah will address his first public meeting in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh tomorrow.

He is expected to hold close to 15 meetings during his two-day visit to the hill state, party sources said.

The saffron leader will address four public meetings tomorrow and chair a number of party meetings, including that of BJP's core group in the state, they said.

Shah will address a public rally each at Banikhet and Chalwara tomorrow, the sources added.

The BJP is hopeful of getting a clear majority by defeating the incumbent Congress government in the northern state.

The elections for the 68-seat Himachal Pradesh Assembly will take place on November 9. The results will be declared on December 18.