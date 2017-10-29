Home Nation

BJP chief Amit Shah to visit poll-bound Himachal Pradesh tomorrow

Amit Shah is expected to hold close to 15 meetings during his two-day visit to the hill state, party sources said.

Published: 29th October 2017 07:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2017 10:51 PM   |  A+A-

BJP President Amit Shah | PTI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP national president Amit Shah will address his first public meeting in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh tomorrow.

The saffron leader will address four public meetings tomorrow and chair a number of party meetings, including that of BJP's core group in the state, they said.

Shah will address a public rally each at Banikhet and Chalwara tomorrow, the sources added.

The BJP is hopeful of getting a clear majority by defeating the incumbent Congress government in the northern state.

The elections for the 68-seat Himachal Pradesh Assembly will take place on November 9. The results will be declared on December 18.

