PM Modi slams P Chidambaram's 'Azadi' remark, says country has no expectations from Congress

Modi accused Congress of "shamelessly" taking a U-turn and lending its voice for "Kashmir's azadi", a language spoken by Pakistan after P Chidambaram pitched for greater autonomy for the restive J&K.

Published: 29th October 2017 04:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2017 07:07 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addrerssing a public meeting for the launch of various programme at Ujire in Karnataka on Sunday. (PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at senior Congress leader P Chidambaram for his remarks on autonomy for Kashmir and termed it as an insult to the Indian soldiers.

Addressing BJP workers outside HAL airport on his arrival in Bengaluru, Modi said Chidambaram's party is speaking in the language used by separatists and Pakistan.

He asked the former Union home minister and his party as to why they are lending their voice to those who want ‘Azadi’ in Kashmir.

P Chidambaram, a former Union minister, on Saturday said that "the demand in Kashmir Valley is to respect in letter and spirit of Article 370. And that means that they want greater autonomy. My interactions in Jammu and Kashmir led me to the conclusion that when they ask for azaadi (independence), most people -- I am not saying all -- (an) overwhelming majority wants autonomy. Therefore, I think we should seriously examine that question and consider what areas we can give autonomy to Jammu and Kashmir." 

Chidambaram's comment "clearly shows how the (Congress) party feels" about last year's surgical strikes and the Army's bravery, he said. "Those who were in power in the past are making U-turns. They are shamelessly making statements."

"Congress besharmi ke saath us bhasha ka prayog de rahe hain, jo Kashmir ki dharti pr algavvadi karte hain, jo Pak mein bola jata hai (Congress is shamelessly using the language that is used by separatists in Kashmir and is spoken in Pakistan)," he said. 

"Can the nation really benefit from such people who are intent on playing politics with the nation's brave? The Congress needs to answer for this statement, we won't allow a compromise on the country's unity," Modi said.

