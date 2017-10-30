India's organ transplant law needs surgery, says study

Kanu Sarda By

NEW DELHI: A 42-year old domestic worker from rural Gujarat, who was caught in a kidney racket being run at a private hospital in Mumbai in 2015 was jailed despite being a victim herself. Ironically, while all the other accused were granted bail, the victim was unable to secure a guarantor and had to remain in jail for a period longer than the accused. She was also unable to access basic medical help to recover from the retrieval of her kidney, and had to completely rely on the NGOs to bail her out and receive treatment.

This case clearly elaborates as to how the laws governing organ transplantation in India have failed to eliminate organ trafficking and creating a roadblock to provide people access to legitimate transplants.

Despite the fact that the act has been in place for 23 years, with amendments brought into force in 2014, critical shortage of organs always remains.

The revelations were part of the study conducted by a legal think tank, Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy, which also stated most of the cases are filed in courts are those which are trying to organ transplants and appealing against decisions taken by their state appropriate authority.

According to the data from the National Organ and Tissue Transplantation Organisation (NOTTO) as many as five lakh people need organ transplantation annually. Of those, 200,000 need a kidney, 100,000 need a liver. Only 0.01 percent of Indians pledge to donate organs.

The report recommended that to ensure that victims of human trafficking are not treated as offenders and said, “Decriminalising the victims of organ trafficking, and introducing mandatory reporting requirements, will be crucial steps towards empowering these victims of organ trafficking.

Once a case has been filed, or charges framed alleging that the full informed consent of a live donor was not obtained and they were forced to undergo an organ transplant under coercion, the state should provide them free medical treatment to ensure that their life is not in danger. The state should also introduce compensation schemes for persons who suffer from long-term illnesses or disability as a result of such trafficking.”

“It was found that 56 per cent of cases litigated under the Act are by donors and their families seeking permission for organ transplants. In comparison, only 20 per cent of cases litigated under the Act are with respect to the criminal offences under the Act,” the report stated.

Thus most cases are brought to court by those trying to get access to organ transplants, and appealing against decisions taken by their state appropriate authority. The authority role is to regulate service providers, hospitals and doctors and grant, renew, suspend or cancel their registration.

No hospital or tissue bank can remove, store or transplant human organ or tissue without this registration. This system, often exists only on paper. The report says, these committees don’t exist in most states, and where they do, they do not act in a uniform manner across states.The report also expresses displeasure over the fact that despite available evidence of wrongdoing, very few doctors or hospitals get penalised.