Kerala 'love jihad' case: SC asks father to produce Hadiya on November 27th, refuses plea to hold in-camera proceedings

The Supreme Court is hearing on Monday the Kerala 'love jihad' case.

Earlier, the Kerala government had said there is no need for the National Investigation Agency to probe it as the state police is competent enough to investigate such crimes.

Last month, a group of people had submitted a petition to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and demanded a probe into the alleged unlawful incarceration of Hadiya, the 24-year-old Vaikom native, who had converted to Islam after marriage.

The Centre said parental authority can be invoked in cases where someone is manipulated or indoctrinated.

1.23pm: Last month, a division bench of Kerala High court observed in the case of Sruthi Meledath and Anees Hameed that there is a trend in the state to sensationalise every case of inter-religious marriage as either 'Love Jihad or 'Ghar Wapsi' even if there was platonic love between the spouses before. READ FULL REPORT HERE

12.47pm: SC refused plea of Hadiya's father for holding of in-camera proceedings on November 27th. Court says it will be in open court.

12.38pm: Supreme Court asks the father to produce Hadiya on November 27th, the next date of hearing in the case.

11.48am: Supreme Court observed that the consent of the girl is prime. She is a major; Hearing underway

Four months ago, the Kerala High Court had sent Hadiya with her parents K.M. Asokan and Ponnamma after annulling her marriage with Shafin Jahan.

The case is under consideration by the Apex Court now, which had ordered the National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into it.

The woman, a Hindu, had converted to Islam and later married Jahan. It was alleged that the woman was recruited by Islamic State's mission in Syria and Jahan was only a stooge.

Jahan had on September 20 approached the apex court seeking recall of its August 16 order directing the NIA to investigate the controversial case of conversion and marriage of a Hindu woman with him.

