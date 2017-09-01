Rescue workers clear debris from the site of the building collapsed building in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)

MUMBAI: Seven to eight people are still reported missing in the three-storeyed Husaini building that collapsed on Thursday in Mumbai's Bhendi Bazaar. Rescue teams are still carrying operation at accident site.

Ten fire engines and quick response team , two rescue vans, one house collapse van, ambulances, about 70 fire personnel, one National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team, two pock lane, six JCB and 16 dumpers are working for rescue operations.

The three-storeyed Husaini building collapsed on Thursday in Mumbai's Bhendi Bazaar area, where the death toll has now reached 32.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 5 lakh for the kin of those who died in Bhendi Bazaar building collapse.

The injured people have been admitted to the J. J. hospital for the medical treatment.