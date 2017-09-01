Followed directions of party leadership to step down from Union Cabinet: Rajiv Pratap Rudy

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Rajiv Pratap Rudy and Sanjeev Balyan, who resigned as union ministers ahead of Sunday's cabinet rejig today said they followed the directions of the party leadership to step down.

Cabinet minister Uma Bharti has also offered to resign.

Bharti, who is the water resources minister, said only Shah or anyone on his behalf can speak on the issue.

"The media sought my reaction on reports in circulation since yesterday. I have said that I have not heard the question, will not hear nor will I answer it," she tweeted.

Rudy said BJP president Amit Shah conveyed him the decision that he should step down as a minister.

"Decision of the party is the best decision," he said.

Balyan said he was asked to resign and he did so immediately.

He said he would work to further strengthen the BJP in western UP.