CHANDIGARH: The Haryana police have issued lookout notices for Honeypreet Kaur, the adopted daughter of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, and the chief spokesperson of the sect, Aditya Insaan.

Sources said Honeypreet and Aditya Insan have been booked on charges of sedition and hatching a conspiracy to aid the escape of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

The lookout notices are meant to alert airports and transportation hubs to the possibility of the duo fleeing the country.

Honeypreet was last seen with Ram Rahim outside the special CBI court in Panchkula, a satellite town of Chandigarh. She travelled with Ram Rahim on the helicopter that took the rape convict to Rohtak to be lodged in a jail there.

She continued to be with the dera leader in a makeshift jail set up at the the Police Training Centre in Rohtak for a few hours. When Ram Rahim was shifted to the Sunaria jail in Rohtak, she asked to go along to be able to look after him in prison.

Honeypreet’s original name is Priyanka Taneja. She was born in Fatehabad district of Haryana and was renamed after she married one Vishwas Gupta, grandson of former Gharaunda MLA Rulia Ram Gupta.

She went to Dera chief Ram Rahim to complain that Gupta had been harassing her for dowry. He adopted her as his foster daughter.

On her Twitter and Facebook accounts, Honeypreet describes herself as "Papa's angel, Philanthropist, Director, Editor, Actress, passionate to transform my Rockstar Papa's directions into actions."

Aditya Insaan is a doctor with specialization in ophthalmology from the All India Institute for Medical Sciences, Delhi. He started working for the Dera SDacha Sauda in 1997.

Meanwhile, the Twitter handle (@SaintDrMSG7) of Ram Rahim Singh has been suspended. He last tweeted on August 24, a day prior to his conviction for rape. His Facebook page, however, is still active and was last updated on August 24. He has 7.68 lakh followers on Facebook and 3.74 million followers on Twitter.