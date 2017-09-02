UMARIA: Sixteen persons were injured when their bus overturned at village Mehroi near here early today, a police official said.

The passengers were on their way to pilgrimage when the mishap took place as the driver lost control over the wheels while negotiating a sharp turn because of high speed, Amarpur police post in-charge Surendra Sharma said.

The injured were admitted to a hospital at Barhi in the district, he said.

Six seriously injured passengers were referred to Katni district hospital for treatment, Sharma said.

The bus driver absconded from the spot after the incident.