Children receive treatments in the Encephalitis Ward at the Baba Raghav Das Medical College Hospital in Gorakhpur. (File | PTI)

LUCKNOW: The Allahabad High Court on Thursday directed the Uttar Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (UPSLSA) to inspect the services at the Baba Raghav Das Medical College in Gorakhpur where a large number of children have died recently owing to various reasons, including disruption of oxygen supply and encephalitis.

The High Court has directed the UPSLSA Secretary to personally visit the hospital and submit a report before it by September 12.

A bench of Chief Justice D.B. Bhonsle and Justice M.K. Gupta is hearing nine separate PILs pertaining to the death of a large number of children, including infants, at the BRD Medical College this month.

In its order, the High Court also said that inspection should be done to ascertain the cause of deaths of these children. The court also directed the doctors to take up the work of ending the menace of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) on a war footing.

The PILs have demanded a probe by a retired judge of the High Court into the deaths of children at the BRD Medical College and have alleged that the deaths were caused by a paucity of medicines and laxity in the treatment of children.

The next date of hearing is September 12.