NEW DELHI: As the Union Cabinet is all set to be reshuffled tomorrow, the Congress Party on Saturday said that if it is being done on the basis of work, then Prime Minister Narendra Modi should also be included as his was the worst.

“If reshuffling is happening on the basis of work, then Prime Minister Modi should be included in this. Because Prime Minister Modi’s work was the worst be it promises on employment, farmers, law and order situation in Jammu and Kashmir, or demonetization,” Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad told ANI.

Meanwhile, Union Cabinet Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Kalraj Mishra has confirmed that he has submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Modi will reshuffle his Cabinet on Sunday at 10 a.m. before leaving for China to attend the BRICS Summit.

Some Cabinet ministers have already stepped down from their posts, viz. Bandaru Dattatreya, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Sanjeev Baliyan and Faggan Singh Kulaste.

Yesterday, the newly appointed Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Mahendra Nath Pandey also hinted at quitting his Cabinet post.

Speaking to ANI, the Uttar Pradesh BJP chief said he has already forwarded his resignation to BJP President Amit Shah and will soon be talking to Prime Minister Modi in this regard.

"I have to tender my resignation as the state union minister, as Uttar Pradesh is a huge state and there are lots of responsibilities," Pandey said, adding that he will be meeting Prime Minister Modi regarding this.

Pandey has replaced Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya who was serving as UP BJP chief.

The decision to appoint a new BJP chief has come in the wake of Maurya being elected to the Legislative Council to continue as the Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.