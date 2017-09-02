GUWAHATI: Six months after being ousted from power, corruption charges are being brought up against Okram Ibobi Singh, three-time chief minister of Manipur, and five others, including three former chief secretaries of the state.

The state's police have filed FIRs against the Congress leader in connection with an alleged scam in the Manipur Development Society (MDS). The charges cited include cheating, criminal conspiracy and breach of trust.

Apart from Ibobi, the others named in the FIR are D S Poonia, P C Lawmkunga, O Nabakishore, (all former chief secretaries), Y Ningthem Singh, former project director of MDS, and S Ranjit Singh, an administrative officer of MDS.

FIR against 6 ppl, incl ex CM, part of probe. Not a political move: B Singh, cabinet min on FIR against ex Manipur CM for alleged corruption pic.twitter.com/aDmNB5donK — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2017

While Poonia and Lawmkunga are retired, Nabakishore is now director-general of the State Academy of Training in Imphal.

The vigilance department of Manipur launched a probe into financial irregularities at MDS at the prodding of the state's planning department in November last year.

Police say the inquiry report indicated that works were awarded to agencies without observing the prescribed procedures, thereby causing "liabilities" of Rs 185.79 crore to the state exchequer. The ivestigation revealed that various documents, including detailed project reports, sanction papers, etc, were not available at the office of MDS, police said.

"The various bank accounts, particularly savings accounts, opened in the name of MDS and operated by him (project director Y Ningthem Singh) need to be verified.," said the officer in charge of the Imphal police station, Subol Singh.

The police said Ibobi's "examination" was required as he was the chairman of MDS from July 1, 2013 to August 31, 2014. Ibobi was not available for comment. Calls made to him went unanswered.