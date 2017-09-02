KULGAM(JAMMU AND KASHMIR): A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant involved in the abduction and murder of Kashmiri army officer Ummer Fayaz in May this year was killed by security forces on Saturday in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, police said.



Police said the LeT militant, a local, was identified as Ishfaq Ahmad Padder. He was killed in a brief operation involving the Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operations Group of the state police.



"Padder was involved in the murder of Army officer Lieutenant Ummer Fayaz in May," the police said.



The 22-year-old unarmed officer, on leave to visit his home in Kulgam, was kidnapped by militants while attending his cousin's wedding in Batapura village on May 9.



His bullet-riddled body was found the next day in Shopian district.