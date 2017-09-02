The newly appointed Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party president Mahendra Nath Pandey also hinted at quitting his Cabinet post. (File | PTI)

NEW DELHI: Janata Dal United (JD (U)) leaders RCP Singh and Ramnath Thakur are likely to be inducted into the Union Cabinet on Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, Union Cabinet Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Kalraj Mishra has confirmed to ANI that he has submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Modi will reshuffle his Cabinet on Sunday at 10 am before leaving for China to attend the BRICS Summit.

Some Cabinet ministers have already stepped down from their posts, viz. Bandaru Dattatreya, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Sanjeev Baliyan and Faggan Singh Kulaste.

Yesterday, the newly appointed Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Mahendra Nath Pandey also hinted at quitting his Cabinet post.

Speaking to ANI, the Uttar Pradesh BJP chief said he has already forwarded his resignation to BJP President Amit Shah and will soon be talking to Prime Minister Modi in this regard.

"I have to tender my resignation as the state union minister, as Uttar Pradesh is a huge state and there are lots of responsibilities," Pandey said, adding that he will be meeting Prime Minister Modi regarding this.

Pandey has replaced Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya who was serving as UP BJP chief.

The decision to appoint a new BJP chief has come in the wake of Maurya being elected to the Legislative Council to continue as the Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.