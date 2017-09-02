Massive landslide near Shimla, six vehicles buried
By IANS | Published: 02nd September 2017 06:10 PM |
Last Updated: 02nd September 2017 08:08 PM | A+A A- |
SHIMLA: A massive landslide on the national highway near the state capital on Saturday buried at least six vehicles and parts of a temple, police said. However, there were no reports of any casualty.
"A portion of the cliff opposite the temple near Bhattakufer caved in. Boulders rolled down and smashed six-seven vehicles parked along the highway," a police official told IANS.
Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajinder Singh told reporters that three persons were rescued from the spot.
People who were stuck in houses below were rescued, 2-3 empty cars still under debris from landslide; no casualties: DSP City, Shimla Police pic.twitter.com/23FNujYNJa— ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2017
The area has been witnessing heavy rainfall for the past three days.
Police have diverted traffic via Sanjauli, on Shimla's outskirts.
(With inputs from ANI)