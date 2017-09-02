A view of a major landslide after heavy rainfall in Shimla on Saturday. | PTI

SHIMLA: A massive landslide on the national highway near the state capital on Saturday buried at least six vehicles and parts of a temple, police said. However, there were no reports of any casualty.

"A portion of the cliff opposite the temple near Bhattakufer caved in. Boulders rolled down and smashed six-seven vehicles parked along the highway," a police official told IANS.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajinder Singh told reporters that three persons were rescued from the spot.

People who were stuck in houses below were rescued, 2-3 empty cars still under debris from landslide; no casualties: DSP City, Shimla Police pic.twitter.com/23FNujYNJa — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2017

The landslide. (PTI Photo)

The area has been witnessing heavy rainfall for the past three days.

Police have diverted traffic via Sanjauli, on Shimla's outskirts.

