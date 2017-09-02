CHANDIGARH: With rumours abounding about the future course of the controversial Dera Sacha Sauda (DSS) sect, its in-charge Vipassana appealed to the sect followers not to be misled by any rumours.

Vipassana, in a video message for Dera followers, made it clear that there was no move to name a successor for the sect chief, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who was recently convicted and sentenced to 20 years rigorous imprisonment by a CBI special court on two counts of rape of his female disciples.

"I appeal to all (followers) to beware of any rumours. It has come to our notice that some miscreants are trying to spread rumours," she said.

"Some mischievous people are spreading rumours of a "jail bharo" campaign. You have to guard against such things," Vipassana, who heads the administrative affairs of the Dera and its sprawling 700-acre headquarters near Sirsa town in Haryana, said.

She added that there were no plans to hold a congregation at the sect headquarters in the near future.

"We urge people to stay at home and guard against any type of rumours," she said, adding that the sect and its followers would abide by the law.

At least 38 people had died and 264 were injured in large-scale violence by Dera supporters following the conviction of the Dera chief on August 25.