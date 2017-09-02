NAGPUR: Ahead of the Cabinet reshuffle tomorrow, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari today parried questions on whether he would get the additional responsibility of the railways ministry.

To a question by media persons here, Gadkari said, "It is the prime minister's prerogative to allocate portfolios. New ministers would be inducted tomorrow and he (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) would take a decision on this."

Asked if he would get the railway portfolio in addition to his current responsibility of Road Transport and Highways, and Shipping ministries, Gadkari said, "It is a discussion in the media."

While there are speculations that Gadkari, seen as one of the more capable ministers of the Modi government, can be given more responsibility, BJP sources said Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu may be moved to another key ministry.