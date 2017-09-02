Uttar Pradesh minister to strategise election plan for BJP in Congress bastions of Madhya Pradesh

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Swatantradev Singh, a senior minister from the Yogi Adityanath cabinet—who had lost his deposit the only time he contested Assembly polls in 2012, began his task to guide the ruling party win three Congress bastions of Madhya Pradesh in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Uttar Pradesh minister of state for transport (independent charge) Singh, embarked on the gargantuan task of winning the three remaining Congress bastions in the Lok Sabha from MP, including Guna and Chhindwara on Friday.

Out of the 29 Lok Sabha members from MP, only three are from the opposition Congress­­­—former union ministers Kamal Nath (Chhindwara), Jyotiraditya Scindia (Guna) and Kantilal Bhuria (Ratlam-Jhabua).

Singh’s visit to Bhopal comes two weeks after national president Amit Shah’s visit to the MP capital, where Shah had made public his plans for not allowing the opposition Congress to win even a single Lok Sabha seat from MP in 2019.

“The party has entrusted me with a major responsibility and I’ll live up to the expectations as a disciplined party worker. I’ll travel to Guna and Chhindwara parliamentary constituency in near future and hold detailed discussions with grass root party workers for chalking out detailed electoral strategy,” said Singh.

But even before the UP minister could start with his new task in MP, the opposition questioned how a politician who not only failed to win Assembly polls, but lost his deposit in 2012 Assembly polls from Kalpi seat of Jalaun district of UP, would help the BJP win the Congress bastions in the state.

“The only time he (Singh) contested the Assembly poll from Kalpi (Jalaun) in 2012, he stood fourth and lost deposit, securing just over 6.65% of total votes polled. Such was the effect of that defeat, that he didn’t contest the Assembly polls in 2017, when his party won over 300 seats in UP. After becoming minister in UP, now he is eyeing a place in the UP Legislative Council through the by-elections slated later this month,” said MP Congress chief spokesperson KK Mishra.