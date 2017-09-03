NEW DELHI: Successful implementation of key schemes of the government, including the ‘Give it up’ campaign, direct transfer of subsidy to the bank accounts of beneficiaries and ‘PM Ujjwala Yojana’ made Petroleum and Oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan a good performer and he has been rewarded aptly with a promotion to Cabinet rank. He has also been given additional charge of the Skill Development Ministry which was earlier headed by Rajiv Pratap Rudy.

Among all these schemes, Ujjwala Yojana turned out to be one of the successful initiatives of the ministry with far-reaching political gains. BJP leaders are of the view that providing LPG connections to the poor across the country helped the party in expanding its base among them. So far, LPG connections have been provided to over 2.5 crore people across the country. BJP leaders claimed that the scheme turned out to be a game changer in UP polls and helped the party in reaching out to the masses.

Similarly, Pradhan earned laurels for the successful implementation of the ‘Give it up’ campaign as over one crore consumers gave up the subsidy on their LPG connections under the initiative. The scheme was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and surrender of subsidy helped the government rake in millions of rupees which was subsequently used for the welfare of poor.

Pradhan Sunday said the Cabinet reshuffle will work to realise Modi’s vision of a New India. “We have to create a brand India that will lead the world under the leadership and vision of PM Modi,” he said.

However, challenges are in store for Pradhan as he has been given the Skill Development Ministry which has failed to fulfill Modi’s dream of Skill India.

The ministry was specially created in November 2014 and Rudy was given charge with an ambitious target of skilling 40.2 crore workers by 2022. However, BJP sources said the ministry failed to achieve the target and it even abandoned targets and said the focus is now on quality training. The skilling mission is one of the topmost priorities of the government and Pradhan has only two years to bring skilling, training and job creation on track.