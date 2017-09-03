SRINAGAR: Army today said an inquiry was underway into the allegations that a person went missing while another was tortured after being taken into custody by Army personnel in north Kashmir's Kupwara district on August 31.

"Army has taken cognisance of the matter. It is under investigation," a defence spokesman said here.

He said "action will be taken accordingly".

Protests broke out in Kupwara district on Friday as a man went missing and another was hospitalised in a critical condition after the duo were allegedly taken into custody by army personnel on the previous night.

Residents of Kakar Diver in Lolab area of Kupwara staged a protest demanding to know the whereabouts of Manzoor Ahmad Khan who, along with Nasrullah Khan, was allegedly taken into custody by troops of 27 Rashtriya Rifles.

The protestors alleged that while Nasrullah was released by Army on Friday morning, there was no word on the whereabouts of Manzoor.

Nasrullah was admitted to a local hospital for treatment but the doctors referred him to SKIMS hospital here