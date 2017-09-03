NEW DELHI: Elected to the Bihar Legislative Assembly for five consecutive terms, Ashwini Kumar Choubey is the BJP's prominent Brahmin face from the state.

Choubey, 64, is known for the slogan "Ghar-ghar me ho shouchalaya ka nirman, tabhi hoga ladli bitiya ka kanyadaan"

and helped in constructing 11,000 toilets for Mahadalit families.

Choubey represents Buxar in the Lok Sabha and was a member of the Parliamentary Committee on Estimates, Standing Committee on Energy and Consultative Committee on Health and Family Welfare. He is also a member of Central Silk Board.

Choubey held important portfolios such as Urban development, PHED and Health in both in NDA I (2005-2010) and NDA II (2010-2013).

A Bachelors in Zoology from Science College, Patna University, Choubey has also authored a book - "Kedarnath Trasadi" based on the 2013 deluge in Uttarakhand. Choubey along with his family had escaped the Kedarnath floods.

Choubey, who was born on January 2, 1953 at Dariyapur in Bhagalpur, is a political and social worker and agriculturist.

Starting his early politics as student union leader in Patna University, Choubey went on to become its President in 1978-79. He also took part in JP movement and was taken into custody under MISA during emergency.

Choubey was a full time member of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad from 1974 to 1987.

in June 2013, he was sacked along with 10 other BJP ministers after the JD(U) severed ties with BJP.

Choubey's favourite pastime is practising yoga, listening to classical music and watching Kathak performances.