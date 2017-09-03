Newly sworn in ministers pose with the President and the Prime minster at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi on Sunday. (PTI)

Following is the complete list of Union Council of Ministers after Sunday's reshuffle and expansion: Narendra Modi: Prime Minister, in charge of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Department of Atomic Energy; Department of Space, all important policy issues and all other portfolios not allocated to any Minister.

HERE IS THE LIST OF MINISTERS:

Among the four cabinet ministers, who got a promotion, include Dharmendra Pradhan, who held the petroleum portfolio, Piyush Goyal, who held the power and coal portfolio, Nirmala Sitharaman, who held the commerce portfolio and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, who was looking after the minority affairs ministry.

All the nine ministers of state are new faces and include Shiv Pratap Shukla, a BJP member of the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh, Ashwini Kumar Choube, a BJP Lok Sabha MP from Bihar, Virendra Kumar, BJP Lok Sabha MP from Madhya Pradesh, Anantkumar Hegde, BJP Lok Sabha member from Karnataka, RK Singh, former IAS officer and BJP Lok Sabha member from Bihar, Hardeep Puri, former IFS officer, GS Shekhawat, BJP Lok Sabha member from Rajasthan, Satyapal Singh, former IPS officer and BJP Lok Sabha member from UP, and KJ Alphons, former IAS officer.

Cabinet Ministers:

1 Rajnath Singh - Home Affairs

2 Sushma Swaraj - External Affairs

3 Arun Jaitley - Finance and Corporate Affairs

4. Nitin Gadkari - Road Transport and Highways; Shipping; and Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation 5 Suresh Prabhu - Commerce and Industry

6 D.V. Sadananda Gowda - Statistics and Programme Implementation 7 Uma Bharati - Drinking Water and Sanitation

8 Ramvilas Paswan - Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution 9 Maneka Sanjay Gandhi - Women and Child Development

10 Ananthkumar - Chemicals and Fertilisers; Parliamentary Affairs 11 Ravi Shankar Prasad - Law and Justice; and Electronics and Information Technology 12 Jagat Prakash Nadda - Health and Family Welfare

13 Ashok Gajapathi Raju Pusapati - Civil Aviation

14 Anant Geete - Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises 15 Harsimrat Kaur Badal - Food Processing Industries

16 Narendra Singh Tomar - Rural Development; Panchayati Raj; and Mines 17 Chaudhary Birender Singh - Steel

18 Jual Oram - Tribal Affairs

19 Radha Mohan Singh - Agriculture and Farmers Welfare 20 Thaawar Chand Gehlot - Social Justice and Empowerment 21 Smriti Zubin Irani - Textiles; and Information and Broadcasting 22 Harsh Vardhan - Science and Technology; Earth Sciences; and Environment, Forest and Climate Change 23 Prakash Javadekar - Human Resource Development

24 Dharmendra Pradhan - Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship 25 Piyush Goyal - Railways; and Coal

26 Nirmala Sitharaman - Defence

27 Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi - Minority Affairs

Ministers of State (Independent Charge)

1 Rao Inderjit Singh - Planning (independent charge); and Chemicals and Fertilisers 2 Santosh Kumar Gangwar - Labour and Employment

3 Shripad Naik - Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) 4 Jitendra Singh - Development of North Eastern Region (Independent Charge); Prime Minister's Office; Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Department of Atomic Energy; and Department of Space 5 Mahesh Sharma - Culture (independent charge); and Environment, Forest and Climate Change 6 Giriraj Singh - Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises 7 Manoj Sinha - Communications (independent charge); and Railways.

8 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore - Youth Affairs and Sports (independent charge); and Information and Broadcasting.

9 R.K. Singh - Power; and New and Renewable Energy

10 Hardeep Singh Puri - Housing and Urban Affairs

11 Alphons Kannanthanam - Ministry of Tourism; and Electronics and Information Technology

Ministers of State

1 Vijay Goel - Parliamentary Affairs; and Statistics and Programme Implementation 2 Radhakrishnan P. - Ministry of Finance; and Shipping 3 S.S. Ahluwalia - Drinking Water and Sanitation

4 Ramesh Chandappa Jigajinagi - Drinking Water and Sanitation 5 Ramdas Athawale - Social Justice and Empowerment

6 Vishnu Deo Sai - Steel

7 Ram Kripal Yadav - Rural Development

8 Hansraj Gangaram Ahir - Home Affairs

9 Haribhai Parthibhai Chaudhary - Mines; and Coal

10 Rajen Gohain - Railways

11 V.K. Singh - External Affairs

12 Parshottam Rupala - Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; and Panchayati Raj 13 Krishan Pal - Social Justice and Empowerment

14 Jaswantsinh Sumanbhai Bhabhor - Tribal Affairs

15 Shiv Pratap Shukla - Finance

16 Ashwini Kumar Choubey - Health and Family Welfare

17 Sudarshan Bhagat - Tribal Affairs

18 Upendra Kushwaha - Human Resource Development

19 Kiren Rijiju - Ministry of Home Affairs

20 Virendra Kumar - Women and Child Development; and Minority Affairs 21 Anantkumar Hegde - Skill Development and Entrepreneurship 22 M.J. Akbar - External Affairs

23 Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti - Food Processing Industries 24 Y.S. Chowdary - Science and Technology; and Earth Sciences 25 Jayant Sinha - Civil Aviation

26 Babul Supriyo - Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises 27 Vijay Sampla - Social Justice and Empowerment

28 Arjun Ram Meghwal - Parliamentary Affairs; and Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation 29 Ajay Tamta - Textiles

30 Krishna Raj - Agriculture and Farmers Welfare

31 Mansukh L. Mandaviya - Road Transport and Highways; Shipping; and Chemicals and Fertilisers 32 Anupriya Patel - Health and Family Welfare.

33 C.R. Chaudhary - Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Commerce and Industry 34 P.P. Chaudhary - Law and Justice; and Corporate Affairs 35 Subhash Ramrao Bhamre - Defence

36 Gajendra Singh Shekhawat - Agriculture and Farmers Welfare 37 Satya Pal Singh - Human Resource Development; and Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation