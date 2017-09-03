President Ram Nath Kovind administers oath to the newly inducted Cabinet Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman Piyush Goyal Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Dharmendra Pradhan during the swearing in ceremony a at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Sunday. (PTI)

In the third cabinet expansion in three years of the Modi government, four cabinet ministers and nine ministers of state were sworn in by President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Among the four cabinet ministers, who got a promotion, include Dharmendra Pradhan, who held the petroleum portfolio, Piyush Goyal, who held the power and coal portfolio, Nirmala Sitharaman, who held the commerce portfolio and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, who was looking after the minority affairs ministry.

All the nine ministers of state are new faces and include Shiv Pratap Shukla, a BJP member of the Rajya Sabha from UP, Ashwini Kumar Choube, a BJP Lok Sabha MP from Bihar, Virendra Kumar, BJP Lok Sabha MP from MP, Anantkumar Hegde, BJP Lok Sabha member from Karnataka, RK Singh, former IAS officer and BJP Lok Sabha member from Bihar, Hardeep Puri, former IFS officer, GS Shekhawat, BJP Lok Sabha member from Rajasthan, Satyapal Singh, former IPS officer and BJP Lok Sabha member from UP, and KJ Alphons, former IAS officer.

President Kovind administers the oath to the newly inducted cabinet members at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Sunday. (PTI)

This might be the last cabinet rejig before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and also be the first time before President Kovind.

RELATED REPORTS:

HIGHLIGHTS

4:32 PM: Have to take care of the responsibility given under the leadership of PM: Ashwini Kumar Choubey, newly appointed MoS Health & Family Welfare.

4:25 PM: It is very big responsibility. To me, very overwhelming day, just can't express my feelings. Have to prove & perform to satisfy the goals which are expected of me. In all probability, it(taking charge) will be on September 6: newly appointed Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman [FULL REPORT]

4:05 PM: Considering population of our country, employment is an important aspect. Thankful to PM: Santosh Gangwar, new Labour and Employment Minister .

3:56 PM: It's a challenge. PM and party have shown confidence in me to meet this challenge, says RK Singh, newly appointed Power Minister on problems in power sector.

3:55 PM: My gratitude to PM for reposing faith in me and giving me a very important ministry. Appeal to all sports federations, lets keep sportsmen as most important person, everything else will fall into place later: New Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore

3:37 PM: Prime Minister has set the bar very high. It's clear that he is very closely monitoring performance of each ministry and individual: Jaitley

3:27 PM: I'll leave tonight for Japan. New Defence Min should've been going but logistically doesn't seem possible, today being a Sunday. I'll continue for next 2 days to participate in the security dialogue& N Sitharaman will take charge of ministry as soon as dialogue ends: Jaitley.

Arun Jaitley

3:10 PM: It is a case where a minister performs well and earns a higher responsibility for herself (Nirmala Sitharaman). I am sure, now that I have an extremely competent successor in Nirmala Sitharaman, she will carry the road forward: Union Minister Arun Jaitley.

3:06 PM: Very significant landmark in this reshuffle is that we now have Nirmala Sitharaman as the new Defence Minister: Union Min Arun Jaitley.

2:32 PM: Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh congratulated all the 13 ministers. "I hope they work together towards bringing in New India," he told ANI.

2:12 PM: Giriraj Singh is now Minister of State (Independent Charge) Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

2:00 PM: Suresh Prabhu appointed as Minister of Commerce and Industry.

Delhi: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan offered prayers at Jagannath Temple pic.twitter.com/IN1nL3xDFI — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2017

1:55 PM: Ashwini Kumar Choubey gets MoS Health and Family Welfare; Anant Kumar Hegde appointed MoS Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

1:45 PM: Vijay Goel will be MoS Parliamentary Affairs and MoS Statistics and Program Implementation.

1:42 PM: Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar also gets Ministry of Mines.

1:40 PM: Arun Jaitley will keep Finance Portfolio & Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

1:38 PM: Rajyavardhan Rathore is now also Minister (Independent Charge) of Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Vijay Goel will be MoS.

Rajyavardhan Rathore is now also Minister (Independent Charge) of Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports,

1:36 PM: RK Singh gets Ministry of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Power & Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

1:32 PM: Alphons Kannanthanam is MoS (Independent Charge) Ministry of Tourism and MoS Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

1:30 PM: Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also gets Skill Development and Entrepreneurship ministry

1:25 PM: Uma Bharti gets Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation. She previously held ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, which is now given to Nitin Gadkari.

1:22 PM: Nitin Gadkari gets additional charge of Ministry of Water Resources, River Development Ganga Rejuvenation, previously held by Uma Bharti.

Nitin Gadkari

1:20 PM: Hardeep Singh Puri gets MoS independent charge of Urban Development ministry: TV reports.

1:15 PM: Shiv Pratap Shukla, who was sworn-in as minister of state, said he was told he would be working in Arun Jaitley’s ministry.

Spare a thought for Nitish Kumar ji who was the bee's knees in the UPA & now only hears of union cabinet reshuffles through the media. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) September 3, 2017

1:10 PM: My programs were already fixed, I am not angry: Uma Bharti on not attending the cabinet reshuffle oath ceremony.

1:05 PM: Nirmala Sitharaman gets defence ministry, say TV reports. However, she tells reporters, portfolios yet to be assigned. [FULL REPORT]

Hopeful new team would help Andhra Pradesh,which has been facing problems after unfair and unscientific bifurcation :CM Chandrababu Naidu pic.twitter.com/ju4yJ9OcPU — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2017

12:22 PM: Grateful to Buxar, Bhagalpur and entire India. Will work responsibly and never betray PM's trust: Ashwini Kumar Choubey after taking oath as Minister.

12:20 PM: It was BJP's internal reshuffle and not NDA's, so we would not like to comment on it: KC Tyagi, JDU.

12:15 PM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves for BRICS summit in China.

12:10 PM: This cabinet reshuffle and the one before this were only BJP reshuffles not of NDA, says Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut.

12:05 PM: Piyush Goyal gets railway ministry replacing Suresh Prabhu; Arun Jaitley to retain finance and defence berths: TV reports [FULL REPORT]

12:00 PM: Govt's image already tarnished. Whatever changes they make, it's tough to rebuild the image: Ghulam Nabi Azad, Congress.

Ghulam Nabi Azad

11:55 AM: Grateful to PM Modi. Working together to make India a leading nation by 2022: Dharmendra Pradhan after he was promoted to cabinet rank.

11:50 AM: Celebrations at the residence of BJP MP Satya Pal Singh in New Delhi after he took oath as minister.

11:45 AM: Indicating his exit, Suresh Prabhu tweeted out his thanks to all the employees of the Indian Railways.

Thanks to all 13 Lacs+ rail family for their support,love,goodwill.I will always cherish these memories with me.Wishing u all a great life — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) September 3, 2017

11:40 AM: Our duty is to match up to expectations of PM Modi. We pledge to carry our duties honestly: MA Naqvi after being promoted to cabinet rank.

11:30 AM: Portfolios announcement scheduled for 11:30 AM delayed.

11:20 AM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes to twitter and wishes the new members of his cabinet.

11:10 AM: They didn't even get invites (oath ceremony). One who leaves his people won't be taken in by others. It's Nitish Kumar's fate: Lalu Yadav. [FULL REPORT]

11:00 AM: Swearing-in ceremony ends. PM Modi to leave for Xiamen in China to attend the BRICS 2017 Summit.

[CLICK HERE TO READ PROFILE OF ALPHONS KANNANTHANAM]

10:57 AM: Satya Pal Singh, Lok Sabha MP from Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh takes oath. [READ PROFILE HERE]

10:56 AM: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Lok Sabha MP from Jodhpur, Rajasthan takes oath. [READ PROFILE HERE]

10:54 AM: Hardeep Puri, a decorated former IFS officer, takes oath. [READ PROFILE HERE]

10:52 AM: Raj Kumar Singh is a Lok Sabha MP from Bihar's Arrah takes oath. He is a Member of the Parliamentary Standing Committees on Health and Family Welfare, Personnel, Pensions and Public Grievances and Law & Justice. [READ PROFILE HERE]

10:50 AM: Anant Kumar Hegde a Lok Sabha MP from Uttara Kannada, Karnataka takes oath. [READ PROFILE HERE]

Anant Kumar Hegde a Lok Sabha MP from Uttara Kannada, Karnataka takes oath . (ANI)

10:48 AM: Virendra Kumar takes sworn in as minister. [READ PROFILE HERE]

10:45 AM: Ashwini Kumar Choubey takes oath as minister. [READ PROFILE HERE]

10:40 AM: MoS Shiv Pratap Shukla being administered the oath. [READ PROFILE HERE]

10:39 AM: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, currently MoS parliamentary affairs, takes the oath.

10:37 AM: Nirmala Sitharaman sworn in as a cabinet minister.

10:36 AM: Piyush Goyal, MoS with Independent charge, sworn in as a cabinet minister.

10:35 AM: Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan takes the oath as a cabinet minister.

10:30 AM: President Ram Nath Kovind arrives at Rashtrapati Bhawan, swearing-in ceremony to begin shortly

10:25 AM: PM Modi arrives for oath taking ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

10:20 AM: Union Minister Uma Bharti not present at oath taking ceremony, she is at an event in Varanasi.

10:05 AM: Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi arrive at the Rashtrapati Bhavan for the taking ceremony.

10:00 AM:

President House geared up for the Oath taking ceremony. (ANI)

9:40 AM: Thrilled, I was not expecting this. Great surprise, says retired IAS officer Alphons Kannanthanam

9:35 AM: Shiv Sena unhappy, will not attend today's oath ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

9:20 AM: I am grateful to the PM for making me a part of his team: Hardeep Singh Puri.

9:00 AM: Our National President had already made it clear, so no question of me or anyone from JDU joining cabinet: VN Singh, JD (U)

ALSO READ: No JD(U), Shiv Sena names in list of new ministers at Modi Cabinet

8:00 AM: I thank the PM for expressing confidence in my ability. Portfolio has not been decided yet: RK Singh, BJP.

Official sources said that the selection of nine new names for ministership has been done by PM Modi keeping in view the 4Ps -- passion, proficiency, professional and political acumen, to deliver on his vision of a new India.

(With inputs from ENS and agencies)