IMPHAL: Former Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh on Sunday termed the charges against him of misappropriating funds as "fabricated".

The Congress leader, who is in New Delhi, told IANS over the phone that the charges against him are fabricated and on returning to Imphal on Monday, he will speak on the issue after studying the matter.

A probe into the financial "scams" in the Manipur Development Society to the tune of Rs 185 crore was one of the pre-election pledges by the BJP in Manipur and FIRs were lodged on Friday against the former Chief Minister, three former Chief Secretaries and two officials.

The Congress termed the registration of an FIR against Ibobi Singh and others a "political vendetta".

"It is very regrettable that the name of the former Chief Minister is thus tarnished. It smacks of a political vendetta," party lawmaker N. Loken said on Sunday, but added that in course of the investigation, the whole truth shall be unearthed.

He contended that the BJP-led government which assumed power on March 15 has not done anything for the welfare of the people except rename the schemes started by the Congress government.

The misappropriation concerns the funds for providing infrastructure for water sports in the Loktak lake. Former Chief Secretaries O. Nabakishore and P.C. Lawmkunga have clarified that there was no financial irregularity during their tenure as chairmen of the Society.

