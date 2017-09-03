NEW DELHI: Faced with a CBI probe into Robert Vadra’s land deals in Rajasthan, the Congress on Saturday tried to take the ball to the BJP’s court by asking Prime Minister to name the cabinet member whose name found mention in a CBI probe report. Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi urged Prime Minister Modi to come out with the person’s name.

“The PM should come out clean with names of minister or ministers whose names have surfaced during recent CBI probes in various scams,” said Singhvi. The Congress attack came a day before the scheduled cabinet reshuffle on Sunday. The names of six ministers, who have put in their papers, is out. However, the details of who gets in and out would emerge only on September 3.

After losing power in 2014, the Congress often accused the centre of misusing the Central probe agency against its rivals. Sources said the Congress remark came as the party is upset over the CBI registering 18 FIRs and starting investigation into the Rajasthan land deals of Robert Vadra, the son in law of party chief Sonia Gandhi.

Over the past days, the Congress claimed that the BJP only targeted Vadra to defame the party, but did nothing to prove his controversial land deals. Now that the CBI probe has started, the party fears the outcome may further dent its prospects.

The Congress is also miffed with the CBI, which recently told the Supreme Court that it was not allowed by the previous UPA government to relook into the closure in the Bofors case by the high court.

The Bofors scandal continues to rock the Congress years after former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi lost power in 1989 over corruption allegations in the Swedish gun deal.