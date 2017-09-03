PATNA: In prohibition-bound Bihar, the Nitish Kumar-led government’s resolve to prevent the smuggling of liquor in the state has now led it to place an order for 20 sniffer dogs that would be deployed in the task of detecting hidden liquor.

The sniffer dogs, all of a foreign breed, would assist the state police and excise officials in examination of vehicles and travellers’ luggage at check-posts in border districts, bus stands and railway stations in the state.

Despite a stringent prohibition law with provisions of jail terms and stiff fines in force since April 2016 and over 71,419 people arrested for consumption, sale or possession of liquor since, the government finds curbing smuggling a tough task.

“The 20 pups are currently being trained at Border Security Force’s (BSF) training centre at Tekanpur near Gwalior. They are receiving special training in sniffing out liquor and narcotic drugs of all kinds from a distance,” said a senior official of the state excise department.

The state police headquarters have already sanctioned Rs 8.80 lakh for the purchase of the sniffer dogs.

“While each dog costs Rs 16,000, a sum of `6,000 has been sanctioned for each pup’s food and medication purposes per month. Nearly, ` 7,000 is being spent for the equipment used for each pup,” said a police official familiar with the scheme. The pups are currently undergoing a six-month training programme, he added.

The state government has so far seized 14.25 lakh litres of liquor and destroyed them in phases. While seizure of liquor continues almost every day, much of the “destroyed” liquor also finds its way back into the market. In Samastipur, people were seen digging out hundreds of bottles of beer and whiskey from under the ground where they were destroyed earlier this month.

With as many as 60,232 prohibition-related cases lodged in Bihar since April 2016 and the number growing every day, the state government also plans to set up five special courts to hear cases related to prohibition.

The state police department has initiated action against over 50 policemen in sub-inspector and assistant sub-inspector ranks and 46 of constable rank for their slackness in curbing smuggling of liquor. Eighteen of these policemen have been dismissed from service.

“Since prohibition came in force, the government has locked up 408 private buildings and 83 commercial buildings after liquor was found there,” said ADGP (headquarters) SK Singhal.