BHOPAL: An 11-year old girl was allegedly gang-raped at gunpoint at her residence in Gwalior in front of her mother and teenage brother, police said today.

According to police, three men were arrested last night in connection with the incident that took place in the wee hours of Wednesday.

"The girl was at home with her mother and brother when three men stormed into their house around 1 am on Wednesday.

While two accused threatened to shoot her mother and 14-year old brother, the third one raped the girl," Gwalior's Bijoli Police Station in-charge Raghuvir Meena told PTI today over the phone.

The accused, who sexually assaulted the girl, was identified as Jhanwar Singh Kushwaha (36), while two others who helped him in the crime were Raju Kushwaha (25) and Ramniwas Kushwah (24).

"The trio was arrested last night and further investigations are underway," he added.

The accused were booked under sections of IPC, including 376 D (gang rape), 450 (house-trespass in order to commit offence) 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).