NEW DELHI: An Indian army officer who allegedly sexually abused two women counterparts during a training programme at UN Centre for Peacekeeping Operations in New York, has been recalled. The officer, who was part of an Indian Army delegation, now faces a court of inquiry at Army Headquarters as per the military rule book.

Sources said two women officers from Australia and Egypt levelled sexual harassment charges against Col. Ajay Dogra of the Army Air Defence unit. Subsequently, the high commissions of the two countries wrote to Indian authorities seeking stern action against him.

“The officer has been sent back to his parent unit and an inquiry has been initiated against him on the basis of the allegations levelled by two military officers from Australia and Egypt. He was posted at the UN for the last two years. His act was unbecoming of an officer and grave in nature,” a senior army officer said.

Col. Dogra was sent to the Centre for UN Peacekeepers for training.

Army circles are upset with the selection criteria for important foreign postings. The department under the Military Secretary’s office, which handles selection for foreign postings and for high command courses, has been facing severe criticism.

Officers with proximity to the top brass have always been considered blessed, one army officer alleged. For instance, an officer who served as the deputy military assistant to a former army chief was recently selected for a key foreign posting.

Several representations to the higher authorities were made after the last selection list was released for the higher command course. Army sources alleged that officers who were removed from command due to failure in operations or in command and control, and those facing censure and punishment, were shortlisted for the training programme.