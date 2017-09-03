KUPWARA: The Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked firing of small and heavy arms in Amrodin, Chatkadi and Sadipora in Karnah of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Sunday.

Before this, Pakistan violated ceasefire in the Krishna Ghati sector of Jammu and Kashmir along the Line of Control (LoC).

The Indian Army has been retaliating efficiently and effectively.

Earlier in the day, the Pakistan Army violated ceasefire in the Mankot sector area along the LoC of Poonch.