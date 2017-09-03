PATNA: RJD supremo Lalu Prasad took a swipe at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over non-inclusion of any JD(U) leader in the Union council of ministers, which was rejigged today, sarcastically claiming some of them had even got stitched "new kurta-pyjama and bundi" for the event. "Some JD(U) leaders had got new kurta-pyjama and bundi (Nehru jackets) stitched for the swearing-in ceremony, but the invitation did not come," he said.

Nitish Kumar had yesterday said his party had not been invited to join the Modi government nor was it consulted about the recast its recast. "Why should Prime Minister Narendra Modi or BJP chief Amit Shah consult Nitish Kumar when they know his character," the RJD boss, who has been unsparing in attacking Kumar ever since he walked out of the 3-party 'Grand Alliance' in Bihar and formed government with the BJP, said. Lalu said, tongue and cheek, that it was a payback time for Modi. Kumar had withdrawn an invite to top BJP leaders in 2010 for a dinner when Modi was the Gujarat Chief Minister following an advertisement row.

Days ahead of the BJP's national executive meeting in Patna, posters had surfaced thanking Modi for a Rs 5 crore donation for Kosi flood victims. Kumar found it in bad taste and cancelled the dinner which was to be attended by senior BJP leaders including Modi. Lalu claimed that Modi had not forgotten the "slight". Modi was right in not accepting the invite for lunch with the chief minister at his official residence recently after the two made an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas of Bihar recently, the RJD leader said. "Modi just returned the favour... he did that because of what Kumar did to him a decade ago," Lalu said.