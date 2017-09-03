Pakistan opens fire along LoC in Kashmir's Kupwara district
Published: 03rd September 2017
SRINAGAR: Pakistani troops today violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.
There are no reports of any casualties.
"The Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing on Indian posts along the LoC in Karnah sector in Kupwara,” an army official said.
He said the Pakistani troops fired upon the Indian posts at midnight and continued the firing till early hours of the morning.
"The firing was effectively retaliated by the troops,” the official said.