NEW DELHI: Shortly after the cabinet expansion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for the three day BRICS Summit in Xiamen, China. The PM will also be on his first bilateral visit to Myanmar from September 5-7.

According to the PMO, India, which had hosted the previous BRICS Summit in Goa in October last year, looks look forward to building upon the results and outcomes of that meet.

“I look forward to productive discussions and positive outcomes that will support the agenda of a stronger BRICS partnership under the chairmanship of China,” PM Modi has said ahead of the 9th summit.

During the three day visit, the PM will interact with the BRICS Business Council represented by captains of industry from all five countries. In addition, he will engaging with leaders of nine other countries, including BRICS partners, in an Emerging Markets and Developing Countries Dialogue, hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping on September 5.

The PM will also have the opportunity to meet leaders bilaterally on the sidelines of the summit.

India attaches high importance to the role of BRICS that has begun a second decade of its partnership for progress and peace. The grouping has important contributions to make in addressing global challenges and upholding world peace and security.

The PM will visit Myanmar on September 5-7 at the invitation of His Excellency U Htin Kyaw, President of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar.

The PM had visited Myanmar earlier in 2014 for the ASEAN-India Summit, but this will be his first bilateral visit to the country.

The PM is expected to meet Her Excellency Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, State Counsellor, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Minister of President's Office. The PM had held discussions with the two Myanmar leaders during their visits to India in 2016.

During the visit, the PM will review developments in bilateral relations, especially the extensive programme of development cooperation and socio-economic assistance that India is undertaking in Myanmar, and explore new areas in which the two countries can work together.

They will also look at strengthening the existing cooperation on security and counter-terrorism, trade and investment, skill development, infrastructure and energy, and culture.

During the visit, the PM is expected to pay a visit to the famed heritage city of Bagan, where the Archaeological Survey of India has done stellar work on renovating the Ananda Temple, and where it will be undertaking further restoration work on a number of pagodas and murals that were damaged in last year's earthquake.

The PM’s visit will end in Yangon, where he may visiting various historical spots that symbolise the shared heritage of India and Myanmar. The PM is also keen to meet and interact with the Indian-origin community of Myanmar, whose history goes back more than a century.

The centre is confident that the visit will open a bright new chapter in India-Myanmar relations.