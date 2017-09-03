NEW DELHI: The Congress on Sunday said it would be "remiss" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi if he does not raise the issue of terror emanating from Pakistan at the BRICS summit in China.

"The export of terror from Pakistan is a fundamental concern of India. After its oldest ally, the US has clearly named and shamed Pakistan as being not only a promoter of terrorists but also a protector of terrorists, it would be remiss of the Prime Minister if he does not raise the issue of terror emanating from Pakistan at the BRICS summit," said Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari.

China had said India's concerns over terrorism emanating from Pakistan will not be discussed at the BRICS Summit which started in China's Xiamen City on Sunday. However, India rejected China's suggestion.