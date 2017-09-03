Two inmates escape from Sikkim's Namchi jail
By PTI | Published: 03rd September 2017 09:24 PM |
Last Updated: 03rd September 2017 09:24 PM |
GANGTOK: Two undertrial prisoners escaped from the Nachi district jail, police said today. The two prisoners - Yogesh Bardewa and Kishan Gurung escaped from the jail yesterday through a small tunnel they had dug, the police said.
The two were in judicial custody as they were arrested in POCSO case. The police said all check posts in the border towns of Sikkim have been alerted regarding the escape of two prisoners.