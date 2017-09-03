UP Woman commits suicide after killing 4 children
Published: 03rd September 2017
A+A A-
MATHURA: A woman allegedly killed her four children here before committing suicide in Birauni village today, the police said.
The 35-year-old woman allegedly strangulated her three minor daughters and a son to death and then hanged herself in her house, they said.
The woman's husband, a labourer, had gone to work when the incident occurred, the police said, adding investigation into the matter is on.