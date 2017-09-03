BAREILLY: Three days after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Bareilly district president Ravindra Singh Rathore went missing, the police are still grappling for clues, which can help them to find him.



Rathore went missing on Tuesday, while on the way to Mathura.



The family members and the party people are making frantic efforts to trace the BJP leader, with the search being conducted at Agra, and in Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, a missing report has been lodged by the family members.