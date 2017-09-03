Uttar Pradesh: Three die to save a cyclist in Sitapur
By ANI | Published: 03rd September 2017 07:52 PM |
Last Updated: 03rd September 2017 08:06 PM
SITAPUR: At least three persons were killed and two others suffered injuries in a car accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur district on Sunday.
A car, carrying five members, overtook to save a cyclist from falling into the flood water and resulted in death of three people.
However, the two others could be rescued from losing their lives.
The Uttar Pradesh Police reached the spot to investigate the case. Further details are awaited.