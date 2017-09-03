KOLKATA: A woman's headless body was recovered in West Bengal's Hoogly district on Sunday and has been identified of a local housewife, police said. Her family alleged that her husband had killed her.

The body of Anna Pakhira was found in a bamboo orchard near her home in Haripal area and while the head was missing, she was identified by local residents from the clothes she was wearing, a police officer said.

"It seems her throat was cut with a sharp weapon. The body has been sent for autopsy."

Anna's family alleged that the couple had differences over domestic issues and that her husband Gour Pakhira had killed her. He has been detained and is being interrogated.

"The time of the murder can be determined after receiving the autopsy report," the officer added.