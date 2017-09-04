GUWAHATI: An insurgent of the SS Khaplang faction of the banned National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-K) was killed as special forces of the Army launched an operation in eastern Arunachal Pradesh to choke the transit routes of the militants from the Northeast, operating out of neighbouring Myanmar.Defence sources said the incident occurred near Votnu village in Arunachal’s Longding district bordering Myanmar. An insurgent and an Army jawan were injured, they added.

During the operation, which took place on Monday morning, the security forces destroyed a temporary hideout of the militants and recovered one AK 47 rifle and an unspecified number of live cartridges.

“The security forces came under heavy fire when they were on the lookout for the terrorists and were forced to retaliate. During the encounter, a hardcore insurgent was eliminated and another was injured. The remaining militants, however, managed to escape under the cover of dense vegetation,” a defence source said.

A number of insurgent groups of the Northeast, including the Paresh Baruah faction of the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA), People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of Manipur, National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) and NSCN-K have their bases in Myanmar.