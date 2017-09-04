ITANAGAR: Security forces today eliminated an outlawed NSCN(K) (National Socialist Council of Nagaland - Khaplang) militant and injured another in an encounter in Longding district on the Indo-Myanmar border in Arunachal Pradesh today following which a hideout of the outfit was destroyed.

The security forces had launched the operation following specific input about the presence of NSCN(K) rebels near Votnu village in the district. The forces came under heavy fire from the rebels and retaliated in which one militant was killed and another was injured, Defence spokesman Colonel Chiranjit Konwer said.

The other militants made good their escape into the dense forest nearby. During the search, the forces located the temporary hideout and destroyed it, he said.

The injured insurgent was arrested and a massive search operation was launched in the area to capture the escaped militants, Konwer said adding one AK 47 with ammunition has been recovered from the eliminated terrorist.

Another militant of the outfit was killed on September one at Kunnu village in the district during a similar operation, the Defence spokesman said.

Security forces under the aegis of DAO division has been carrying out aggressive operations in south Arunachal Pradesh and today's operation has struck a blow to the illegal activities being carried out by the underground outfit in the area, he added.