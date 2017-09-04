ITANAGAR: The Border Roads Organization (BRO) has constructed a 71-km strategic road in remote Upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh bordering China that will benefit several villages located there.

Project Arunank of the BRO on August 31 last established connectivity between Sarli and Huri by completing the 71.30 kms road which would not only provide great relief to the people of Pipa, Damin, Huri and other villages but also facilitate the construction of the new Huri – Taliha road connecting even more villages and contributing towards greater development of the state.

According to a BRO communiqué issued here today, the construction of the road commenced in May 2006.

All the heavy construction plant and machinery was transported to these detachments by Air Force helicopters from Ziro in Lower Subansiri district.

“The construction plant and machineries have to be broken down into a number of parts and carried under slung by helicopters which were laster reassembled at the remote detachments.

It was a herculean effort as this methodology of road construction is the single-most significant challenge in construction of roads in the state,” the communiqué said.

Last year, in order to expedite the progress, the Project Arunank was staged forward from Ziro to Jeevan ahead of Koloriang in April. Three additional dozers were dismantled at Ziro and inducted by air to Km 44 detachment where they were reassembled.

As a result of this boost and a dedicated overdrive, it became feasible to cut 10 kms of road in one year which is an unprecedented achievement.

Project Arunank has been working relentlessly in inhospitable terrain, hazardous working conditions, un-conducive weather in extremely remote areas to construct roads for national security as well as for development of the state, the communiqué added.