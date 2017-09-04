GUWAHATI: Opposition Congress today staged a walkout from the Assam Assembly on its opening day after the Speaker Hiten Goswami reserved his ruling on its adjournment motion to discuss price rise.

After Question Hour, Congress Legislative Party leader Debabrata Saikia and other party members sought adjournment of the other business of the house to discuss price rise of essential goods.

Saikia said the price of LPG cylinders, petrol and diesel was also rising leading to hardship of common people.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said the issue raised is not of recent occurrence as price rise has been going on for the last 15 years.

Patowary said the adjournment motion should be rejected as the issue can be brought up later.

As the Speaker was giving his ruling, Congress member and former minister Rockybul Hussain stood up and started reading from the Rule book on admissibility of the motion.

An argument ensued between the two and the

parliamentary affairs minister said the speaker's ruling is final in the House.

Former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi said, there are precedences when both treasury and opposition benches adjust and it is better to adjust than having a dictatorial attitude.

The speaker then reserved his ruling.

Following this, Congress members staged a walkout protesting against not being allowed to raise the price rise issue.