BHOPAL: A 48-year-old farmer and his aide were arrested by police in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday for allegedly raping and murdering a young girl after killing her boyfriend.

According to the police, Rakesh Giri Goswami and his Devendra Rai committed the gruesome crime in the jungles adjoining a goddess temple in Orchha area of Chhatarpur on August 11, when she was meeting with her 21-year-old boyfriend.

“On August 26, the police team found the clothes of the duo and the earrings of the girl from the same jungle, after which the two skeletons were identified to be of the missing duo,” SP Chhatarpur Vineet Khanna said.

“The duo, after hours of quizzing, finally spilled the beans, admitting to have committed the gruesome crime,” said Khanna. A case of murder and rape has been lodged against the accused duo.