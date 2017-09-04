LUCKNOW: There was no real threat to the UP assembly on July 12, when the state government had claimed that plastic explosives were discovered under the seat of a lawmaker in the House. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Monday revealed that a small polythene packet of a white crystalline substance found in the assembly was just quartz. Shyam Bihari Upadhyay, director, Forensic Science Laboratory in Lucknow, responsible for the flutter created by the laboratory’s incorrect report, has been suspended.Was it detection kits that expired in March 2016 that produced the wrong result, as sources say? Whatever the case, Upadhyay has been placed on suspension with immediate effect, on the recommendation of UP DGP Sulkhan Singh.

On the basis of the initial report of FSL Lucknow, chief minister Yogi Adityanath had declared in the assembly that the powder was a deadly plastic explosive — pentaerythritol tetranitrate (PETN). Subsequently, the probe into the incident was handed over to the NIA, which discovered that it was silicon dioxide, commonly known as quartz or silica, which has many uses, but none related to explosives.

Upadhyay’s suspension was recommended on July 27 when DG (Technical Services) Mahinder Modi and Singh exchanged a note which claimed that the FSL director had prepared a wrong and misleading report about the crystalline powder recovered from the assembly, as it was “tested with a kit which had expired in March 2016 and that Upadhyay is liable for spreading confusion over the matter despite being aware of the facts”, say highly-placed sources.

The correspondence between the two officers also blamed Upadhyay for not disclosing the fact that he was sending the samples to FSL Agra, the only facility in UP where exhibits collected under the Explosive Substances Act are examined.Spot tests conducted with expired kits were preliminary and not admissible in a court of law. It was for this reason that confirmatory tests were required. According to sources, the DGP forwarded the detailed report, which recommended Upadhyay’s suspension, to the state home department on July 28.

Sources said that on Sunday, home secretary Mani Prasad Mishra was asked to prepare a report on the fiasco. On Monday, principal secretary, Home, Arvind Kumar, confirmed that Upadhyay had been suspended. “Director General of the Vigilance Department, Hitesh Awasthy, would conduct an inquiry against Upadhyay’s role in the episode,” said Kumar.